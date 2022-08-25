BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County.

Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in order to prepare them for teaching students.”

“I would say ask a lot of questions. We are here to help you, we have a huge support group. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.” Buchanan said.

On July 25th Bay District schools started a new program called The Foundations Academy. It is a four-day intensive academy that is set up to equip anyone who has at least Bachelor’s degree and is looking to teach in Bay County.

“They learn everything they need to know before stepping into the classroom so they are most equipped,” Buchanan said.

With this new program in place, Buchanan hopes these new educators will have all the tools they need to make it a successful school year.