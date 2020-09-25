2 vehicles drive into crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 hit

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — At least one person was injured after two vehicles drove through a crowd of demonstrators in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where an estimated 300 people were protesting after this week’s grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

KTLA-TV’s helicopter was overhead as a Ford pickup truck drove by a large group of people walking down Sunset Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. (PT).

The driver can then be seen hitting at least one person, then crowds start hitting the vehicle and running after it.

“Shortly after 9:00 pm a blue pickup truck traveling on Sunset maneuvered through the crowd and become involved in an altercation,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. “As the driver attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protestor standing in the street.”

"Shortly after 9:00 pm a blue pickup truck traveling on Sunset maneuvered through the crowd and become involved in an altercation," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "As the driver attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protestor standing in the street."

The vehicle continued driving, and a green convertible Mustang could be seen following it for some time until police caught up.

The driver eventually pulled over about three minutes later, exiting the vehicle and surrendering to police. The man was taken into custody moments later.

One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange. The individual had minor injuries, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. (PT), a white Prius also drove through a crowd of demonstrators near Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards and then sped off.

Another black pickup truck pulled up in front of the Prius, stopping it.

Someone got out of the truck and reached into the Prius’ window. The Prius managed to back up, but it hit another car behind it and then drove off.

The driver was detained several blocks away, police said.

Both vehicles that pinned the Prius were participating in the protest, officials said.

There were no injuries associated with the second incident, according to LAPD.

Prange said LAFD paramedics were not called to any other incidents involving the protest Thursday night, KTLA reported.

“All of the drivers and victims involved in both altercations have been identified by Hollywood Officers and the investigation is continuing,” the department said.