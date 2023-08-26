CHICAGO (WGN) — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting which injured two women at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, during White Sox game against the Oakland A’s.

Police have identified the two victims as a 42-year-old woman, who was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old woman, whose abdomen was grazed by a bullet.

“The 42-year-old female was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she is listed in fair condition. The 26-year-old female refused medical attention,” Chicago police wrote in a statement.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said “at no time was it believed there was an active threat” to other attendees.

The White Sox, in a statement obtained by the Associated Press, said the victims were in the stadium’s Section 161, in left-center field, when they were injured. As of Friday night, the team’s security was not yet sure whether the shots were fired from inside or outside of the ballpark.

Security also said the shooting did not involve “an altercation of any kind,” the AP reported.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

A police investigation is ongoing.

There were nearly 22,000 people in the crowd during Friday’s game, a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.