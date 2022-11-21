EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, November 18, 2022, the 13th Judicial Circuit Judge Robin Carroll resigned according to the Arkansas Supreme Court. According to Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, he received an email from Carroll stating that he resigned from his position.

Prior to the resignation, Carroll was serving an 18-month suspension after his alleged extended pattern of misconduct.