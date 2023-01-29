Pre-Sunrise over the Kanawha River in St. Albans, West Virginia, one of Forbes Advisor’s top places to visit in 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”

Forbes Advisor editors and writers compiled the list of 50 hot global destinations to be intentionally eclectic. “Destinations range from quick weekend getaway options, to trekking out to some of the most remote parts of the Earth,” editors said.

Among the 50 top picks are 11 domestic travel destinations:

Athens, Georgia

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Encinitas, California

Hocking Hills, Ohio

Kanab, Utah

Marathon, Florida

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia

Page, Arizona

Riverhead, New York

St. Albans, West Virginia

The Forbes picks include lots of great launching points for nature lovers. From Page, Arizona, you can visit Lake Powell and iconic slot canyons nearby in Antelope Canyon. Kanab, Utah – not too far away – is near Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks. Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia has over 500 square miles of quiet, pristine wetlands, which Forbes’ writers recommend visiting by canoe.

Forbes calls St. Albans, a West Virginia town of 10,000, a “Mountain State gem” surrounded by nature. While in St. Albans, Forbes suggests grabbing your morning cup at Coal River Coffee Company, exploring during the day, then visiting The Tap for a craft brew and a “bar-b-queterie board.”

Those looking for a beach vacation have two options. Encinitas, just north of San Diego, made Forbes’ list for its surf spots, seafood and tacos. Marathon, a city in the Florida Keys, has sandy beaches and bright blue waters.

International destinations make up most of the top 50, including Edinburgh in Scotland, Carcassonne in France, and Tasmania in Australia. You can check out what other cities and regions made the cut by visiting the full list here.