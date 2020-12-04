102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice

by: Taylor Delandro and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 102-year-old New York woman who was born during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic has now survived COVID-19 twice.

Angelina Friedman, who lives in a nursing home in Mohegan Lake, New York recently survived her second bout with the disease, according to the North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center.

Friedman was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. In October, shortly before her 102nd birthday, she was diagnosed with the virus again. She recovered in mid-November.

“She’s an amazingly resilient, strong woman,” Joanne Merola, Freidman’s daughter described her mother in a Facebook comment.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, Friedman was born on a passenger ship taking immigrants from Italy to New York City. Her mother died giving birth on the ship.

