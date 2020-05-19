Skip to content
Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines
LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Local Restaurants Open for Business
Local Services Open for Business
National
Dragon-riding astronauts join exclusive inner circle at NASA
Fox News reporter attacked, chased from demonstration
Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station
Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response
As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response
President Trump praises Secret Service after George Floyd protests outside White House
Launch watchers return for 2nd try with patience, umbrellas
AP Explains: Trump actions on Hong Kong just threats for now
WATCH: NASA launches 2 astronauts into orbit on SpaceX rocket for historic mission
The Latest: Boston mayor hosts prayer vigil for George Floyd
US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans
Protests over George Floyd death overwhelm authorities again
Virginia police chiefs reinforce need to maintain the public’s trust in the wake of George Floyd’s death
Video
Schools nationwide brace for cuts from new financial crisis
Military
Masks on Leatherneck Square: Virus changes Marine training
Happy Memorial Day!
WATCH: ‘Memorial Day 2020’ pays tribute to those who died serving in the military
Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash near Waco
Carrier sidelined by coronavirus heads back to sea this week
Washington-DC
President Trump praises Secret Service after George Floyd protests outside White House
Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas
Trump vetoes bipartisan measure against DeVos’ loan rules
Georgia teen pens 300 letters urging elected officials to protect prisoners from coronavirus
Trump meets with CEOs to discuss how to safely reopen economy
