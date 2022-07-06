AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson is back in Austin after she was arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said over the weekend.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, arrived in Austin Sunday after she was arrested last month at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, authorities said.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told NewsNation affiliate KXAN that Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident. There is speculation that Armstrong had plastic surgery after a receipt for a $6,300 cosmetic procedure was found with her in Costa Rico.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.