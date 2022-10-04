(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for 16 migrants who are still missing after their boat capsized off the Florida coast during Hurricane Ian. Two bodies had previously been recovered.

“Crews suspended the search for the 16 missing people pending new information,” the Coast Guard tweeted Sunday.

A boat carrying Cuban migrants capsized and sank Wednesday just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search for 27 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles south of the island chain, officials said.

Officials said a total of nine were rescued and two bodies have been recovered.