(NewsNation) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Sunday the conclusion of 10 investigations and the launch of more into airlines that not only canceled flights but failed to give passengers refunds.

Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for Allied Pilots Association, told “Morning in America” that what we are seeing is airlines’ “failure to plan.”

“They’re recklessly utilizing us,” said Tajer. “What does that mean? It means two things. One, we timeout because of the maximums that they’re scheduling us to — and that’s a government regulation. And or we fatigue out — we cannot fly the airplane unless we are fit for duty, as we call it. That type of reckless utilization is not only causing unreliable schedules, but it’s also pushing on a margin of safety.”

