(NewsNation) — The New York City Department of Education set a vaccination deadline for its teachers, requiring them to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before Sept. 5 of this year, or they would be fired.

When the September deadline hit, the DOE fired 850 more teachers and support staff for not meeting the mandatory deadline.

Now, nearly 2,000 school employees have now been fired for refusing to comply with the city’s vaccination in the workplace mandate that was implemented in October 2021.

The DOE said that about 1,300 district workers who took a year of unpaid leave — with benefits — agreed to show proof of vaccination, but only 450 employees met the deadline.

The employees who did not make the deadline are considered to have “voluntarily resigned.”

The loss of teachers and support staff comes as the city is faced with a severe teacher shortage.

Many teachers thought Mayor Eric Adams, who has authority over the district, would lift the vaccine mandate, but he has not indicated if or when he plans to do it.

Considering the teacher shortage, some teachers are waiting to see if the district will let up and allow them to return to work regardless of vaccination status.

Other teachers have said they are moving on from the district and looking for positions elsewhere.