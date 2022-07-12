CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Many cities see gun violence spike in the summer.

At least five cities in the U.S. are on track to surpass their homicide totals from last year, which were already high. This comes as a startling trend appears of violent crimes being committed by juveniles.

More youth are being recruited by gangs. It’s something former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says older members are taking advantage of.

“Let’s face it, the older gang members know, if the younger ones commit these acts of violence, then their sentences are not as near severe,” Johnson explained. “I’m not saying that we should throw away the key with these young folks, but we do have to take into account that the older gang members are taking advantage of the system and of these younger people.”