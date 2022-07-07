(NewsNation) — We’ve seen record-breaking resignations across the country leading to massive worker shortages, and now some employers are shelling out more cash as an incentive to keep employees.

U.S. companies, on average, have increased base pay by 4.8% this year, and the companies that aren’t bumping salaries are handing out big bonuses.

“Usually raises are something that is tied to performance, and not necessarily economic pressure, said Matt Sapaula, the Money Smart Guy.

For example, ExxonMobil gave its employees a one-time payment equal to 3% of their salaries in June.