EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — Several states across the nation have tried using shipping containers and other methods to deter migrant crossings across the border.

Border wall gaps in Yuma, Arizona, are now closed with shipping containers. However, it is proving ineffective in stopping migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey installed 130 double-sided shipping containers, declaring it, “a major step forward to secure our border.”

He officially announced on the gaps were closed on Aug. 24, yet, Yuma, Arizona, remains a troublesome spot — in fact, it’s one of the most heavily traverse areas on the U.S.-Mexico border. A couple of years ago, no one was talking about Yuma. Now, it’s considered a constant issue with thousands of migrants coming through daily.

Meanwhile, some say the goalposts of filling in all of these gaps are to try and deter migrant crossings. So far, that has not worked.

Those who say that the goal is to channel the number of migrants and get every migrant crossing to happen in the exact same area to make Border Patrol agents more efficient. So far, that has had an impact and is funneling migrants to agents.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol stations in San Diego have become so saturated that there’s no room for the large groups of migrants to be picked up, Border Report reported.

Migrants, mostly from Central and South America, are getting past the first border barrier between San Diego and Tijuana and onto U.S. soil, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Without the space, U.S. Border Patrol officials told Border Report, “It’s impossible to bring in all migrants who just crossed the border and are waiting to get picked up.”

As the number of migrants seeking entry into the U.S. has increased, so too has the number of drug seizures along the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 47,000 “rainbow” fentanyl pills last weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued an advisory about the colorful pills, which authorities say are meant to look like candy and are being used to target young Americans.

The pills look like candy and have a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Officials are concerned children are being targeted this these pills.

Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

Officials also said there are many misconceptions about purchasing narcotics on the street. Many believe purchasing pills that way is safe than purchasing meth or heroin, which is not the case as so many of the counterfeit pills on the market are laced with fentanyl.