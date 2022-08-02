(NewsNation) — After announcing the killing of top Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike, President Joe Biden said, “Justice has been delivered.”

Terry Strada, whose husband died in the 9/11 attacks, however, said there’s a lot more work to do when it comes to stopping terrorism.

“I feel very good that this type of evil has been removed from the planet and has been removed from our lives,” Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said. “Now that he’s gone, this is a very good step in the right direction for finally getting some closure for the families. But it’s only a step.”

al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy, then his successor, plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaeda. al-Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world, the Associated Press reported.

“He is one part of what ended my husband’s life, he is a piece to the puzzle,” Strada said. “But he is not the entire story.”

What Strada is looking for now is for the people financing the people who have supported Al-Qaeda over the years, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to be held responsible.

The relatives of those who died in 9/11 have been pushing President Joe Biden hard for this, she said.

“Let’s face it,” Strada said. “The financiers are not being targeted by drones. They are being met by fist bumps and hosted at golf clubs. And that is egregious.”

During a recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Biden was met with backlash after sharing a cordial fist bump with the country’s leader. Biden, though, insisted he did not shy away from pressing the crown prince on the kingdom’s abuses.

While she wants to give Biden kudos for “getting this evil off the planet,” Strada emphasized that, “You can’t just play Whack-a-Mole with those bad guys.”

“You have to cut off the source of the funding in order to really, really have a victory and take a victory lap for the 9/11 community,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.