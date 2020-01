It's been nearly a week since the plane crash in Lafayette that killed five people. It crashed next to the Energy Center post office on Feu Follet Road.Now for the first time, two of the postal workers who were in the building when the plane came down are sharing their story.

It was a typical day at work at the post office last Saturday for Gerald Soileau and Skyla Sam. They say they witnessed the aftermath unfold after the plane crashed, and they did what they could to help.

The plane came down just feet away from the post office. Between 40 to 50 employees were in the building at the time. Soileau and Sam say they rushed to help the victims.