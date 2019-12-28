Volunteers condemn ‘deplorable conditions’ at Mamou pound

MAMOU, La. (KLFY)- A run down, wooden shed is the town of Mamou’s pound.

It holds about 14 cages, which house abandoned dogs.

Volunteers are angry at the living conditions for dogs at the facility.

They say city officials need to step up and conditions need to change.

Volunteer Pamela Mancuso explains, “No one should have to live like this, no animal should have to live like this. It is deplorable, it’s horrific, it’s filthy, it’s not sanitized.”



Mancuso describes the inhumane conditions in the town of Mamou’s pound.

She says once the dogs are picked up, they are caged and forgotten about and no one is willing to help.



“Dogs are picked up off the streets and brought directly to the pound. They are never vetted, they are not pictured so that the public will know they have animals here that can be adopted,” Mancuso adds.



“They are only seen about by the dog catcher who cleans the kennels, feeds them, and waters them. Other than that, they are forgotten dogs, completely forgotten dogs.”



Mancuso says the pound should be closed and the animals should be moved.



“It should be shut down completely and the animals be filtered out to surrounding parishes that have municipal shelters,” Mancuso says.

If you’d like to make a donation to help the pound, click here.