Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
International News
Crime
D.C. Bureau
Military News
Business News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Patriots, Texans clinch division titles with wins
Top Stories
AP Exclusive: Computer plate umps allowed in new labor deal
San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom
Buttigieg leads 2020 rivals in Wall Street contributions
With no choice but Trump, voter sues over Minnesota primary
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Weather Headlines
Interactive Radar
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NCAA
MLB
Japan 2020
Top Stories
49ers win, grieve with Beathard: ‘We got that one for C.J’
Top Stories
Harden racks up 47 points, Rockets beat Suns 139-125
Washington routs No. 18 Boise State in Petersen’s last game
AP source: White Sox, LHP Keuchel agree to $55M, 3-year deal
No. 5 Ohio State outlasts No. 6 Kentucky 71-65
Features
Home for the Holidays
I Pledge
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Premier Health Tips
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
VIDEO: Check out the holiday lights display at a Lafayette home
Louisiana News
Posted:
Dec 21, 2019 / 11:28 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2019 / 11:28 PM CST