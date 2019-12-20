USDA to begin surveying livestock populations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will begin annual surveys on operations regarding cattle, goats, sheep and catfish in the first weeks of January.

CATTLE

During the first two weeks of January, Louisiana producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle inventories, calf crop, death loss and cattle on feed information. To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the Internet, telephone, mail or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.

The January Cattle Report will be released on January 31, 2020.

SHEEP / GOATS

Louisiana operators surveyed will be asked to provide information about their sheep and goat inventories, counts of lambs and kids born during 2019, and production and prices received for wool and mohair. In Louisiana, NASS will contact about 220 operations to request their responses to the survey.

To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding online, by telephone, mail, or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.

NASS will publish the survey results January 31, 2020 in the Sheep and Goats report.

CATFISH

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey catfish operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. catfish inventories, sales, and water acreage used for production.

Producers are asked to use their unique survey code to complete the catfish survey online via NASS’ secure website. The online questionnaire is user friendly, accessible on most electronic devices, and saves producers valuable time by calculating totals and automatically skipping questions that don’t apply to their operations. NASS also offers the option of responding via telephone, mail, or personal interview with a local NASDA representative.

The Catfish Production report will be released on February 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET.

All NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Delta Regional Office at (800) 327-2970.