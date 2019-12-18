Two additional arrest made in Abbeville murder investigation

Abbeville Police have made two additional arrests relating to the homicide of Jacoby Lee that occurred in August.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indictment was handed down against Amanda Nicole Rice and Jontae Marie Kelly, both of Abbeville.

Rice and Kelly were officially charged with accessory to 2nd degree murder by harboring a known fugitive.

Bonds for both Rice and Kelly were set at $75k each.

According to Abbeville Police, Kelly has a child with the victim and Rice is the mother of Kelly.

Since the investigation has started, officers have made four arrests relating to this homicide investigation.

In addition to the two arrests made Wednesday, police have arrested:

Andrew Matthew Granger of Abbeville was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

Jamie Vallery of Abbeville was arrested and charged with accessory to 2nd degree murder.