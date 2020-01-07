Thibodaux man charged with four counts of second degree rape

25-year-old Jose Nunez-Vasquez was arrested Monday on four counts of Second Degree Rape of a single victim.

Officials with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office say they began an investigation on Sunday when a woman went to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center after reportedly being raped.

Detectives say they learned, through the investigation, that on several occasions over the past two weeks, Nunez-Vasquez allegedly forced the woman to have sex against her will.

According to officials, the woman was with Nunez-Vasquez during that entire period and says she initially didn’t report the incidents out of fear of retaliation.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. Nunez-Vasquez was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Monday. He was charged with four counts of Second Degree Rape. He is currently being held without bail.

Due to the nature of the allegations, officials say, no further details will be released on the investigation.