(KLFY)- Sources say the leader the Texas Department of State Health Services will be the next secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

Courtney Phillips is leaving HHSC for Louisiana, a source tells @TexasTribune #txlege https://t.co/TXTmEzh3ao — Edgar Walters (@ewaltersTX) February 12, 2020

Courtney Phillips, currently the Texas health agency’s executive commissioner, is expected to be named Louisiana’s health secretary by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Texas Tribune reports.

Rebekah Gee announced her resignation as Louisiana’s secretary of health last month.

I could not be more excited about Courtney Phillips becoming our new Secretary of Health. There is not a person more qualified in our nation for this role and she will serve with distinction and has passion about the populations we serve. @LADeptHealth @LouisianaGov — Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd) February 12, 2020

This is a developing story.