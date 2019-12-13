Suspect in murder of SPD officer gets 12+ years in prison on federal drug, weapon charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One of the three people charged in connection with the murder of a Shreveport police officer in January 2019 is headed to federal prison for more than 12 years on unrelated drug and weapon charges.

Glenn Frierson, 39, is still awaiting trial on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder for the shooting death of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne.

Payne’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Treveon Anderson, and 23-year-old Lawrence Pierre are also facing the same charges in her death.

On Friday, Frierson was sentenced in federal court to 151 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Those charges stemmed from a Shreveport police investigation into drug deals at Frierson’s barbershop that resulted in his arrest in May 2018. Police found a loaded gun Frierson carried for protection while selling drugs at the shop, along with meth in his backpack and inside a false beverage container and a scale. Frierson pleaded guilty to those charges in August.

“This case demonstrates the dangers presented by armed drug dealers in Shreveport and throughout the Western District of Louisiana,” said U.S. David C. Joseph in a statement announcing the sentencing. “We will continue to make every effort at the federal level to eliminate this senseless violence and support our men and women in law enforcement.”

Glenn Frierson was a convicted felon at the time he possessed the pistol. He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2009 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office notes that it is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition.

Frierson, Pierre, and Anderson are all set to go to trial on second-degree murder charges in March 2020.