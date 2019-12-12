St. Mary Parish: Body recovered from swamp buggy accident in Bayou Ramos

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of an occupant inside an overturned swamp buggy in Bayou Ramos has been recovered.

Two other occupants were safely pulled from the water immediately following the accident, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred while the three members were working, officials confirmed.

Further details are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family, officials said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Acadian Ambulance and St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.