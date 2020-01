ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The La. 96 bridge in St. Martinville will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5 for repairs.

The closures will happen during daylight hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, according to the St. Martinville Police Facebook page.

Motorists can detour on La. 31, La. 92-1 and La 347. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area during these closures.