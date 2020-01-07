SPD officer honored for role in capture of suspect in slaying of in ETX deputy

SPD Cpl. LaBrian Marsden was honored Tuesday for his role in the capture of the suspect in the slaying of Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson early on the morning of December 31, 2019.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer who helped capture the suspect in the slaying of an East Texas law enforcement officer was recognized Tuesday by the department for his role in the arrest.

Corporal Labrian Marsden was honored at Shreveport Police Department headquarters on Texas Avenue Tuesday afternoon in a brief recognition ceremony led by Police Chief Ben Raymond. The family of fallen Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson was also there, along with the Panola County Sheriff.

Cpl. Marsden is the officer that spotted suspect Gregory Newson’s vehicle on Pines Road near Westport Avenue just before 3 a.m. New Year’s Eve and attempted to stop him. That led to a brief high-speed chase, according to an SPD affidavit detailing Newson’s arrest. Police say Newson sped off down Pines Rd. and W. 70th St. before crashing out on Buncombe Road, where Cpl. Marsden’s K-9 Casper assisted in taking him into custody.

“You were diligent in each and every action taken from monitoring I-20 to observing and confirming the fleeing suspect’s vehicle to deploying Casper to taking the suspect into custody,” reads a letter of commendation read by Chief Raymond to Marsden before presenting it to the officer.

Cpl. Marsden, who has served for 10 years with Shreveport police, was also presented with a Certificate of Commendation from Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake.

Newson was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickers during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. New Year’s Even just outside Carthage. Police in Shreveport had received information indicating Newson might be heading to the area when Cpl. Marsden recognized Newson’s vehicle.

Newson, who is wanted on a warrant for capital murder of a peace officer remains held at Caddo Correctional Center after refusing to waive extradition to Panola County earlier this month. The Panola County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of formally requesting Caddo Parish authorities to hand him over so that he can be prosecuted for the slaying.