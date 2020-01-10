SLPSO: Two arrested, items possibly taken during burglaries recovered

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested Thursday night by St. Landry Parish deputies after officials stopped them in a stolen vehicle. Authorities say, from that stop, they found items believed to have been stolen during burglaries.

32-year-old Danny Soileau was arreseted for Possession of stolen things and bench warrants.

36-year-old Jennifer Miller was arrested on a bench warrant; officials say a hold has been placed on her and she will be questioned by detectives. Additional charges may be added.

Some of the items recovered inclue:

a camouflage flack jacket

a military ammo can

several car radios

several car stereo amps

several back packs one of which is desert camo colored military backpack

several laptop bags and laptops,

4500 to 5000 NFL trading cards

numerous costume jewelry and jewelry

a cherry wood jewelry chest

a sword

additional clothing

Authorities say most of the items appear to have been stored in an old family home or other location.

If any of the items appear familiar to any one please check your property and contact the St. Landry Sheriff’s Department at (337) 594-8484.