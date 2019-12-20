Silver Alert: LSP and SPD search for missing senior citizen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a “silver alert” on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department, in hopes of finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

According to LSP, 87-year-old Vernon Goldston was last seen in Shreveport Thursday afternoon around 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Milicent Way.

Police say Goldston has gray hair, stands about 6’1, and weighs 130 pounds. Goldston drives a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe with a Texas license plate saying “9NZHB.”

Anyone with information on Goldston’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Rodney Stewart with Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 911.