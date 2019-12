CHITIMACHA RESERVATION (KLFY) — A Shreveport man was charged with his 5th driving while intoxicated offense on the Chitimacha Reservation earlier this evening (Dec. 20).

According to Chitimacha Tribal Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, Demone Johnson, 44, of Shreveport, was pulled over for speeding, when it was discovered that he was also impaired. He was arrested on his 5th DWI charge and a speeding charge. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail.