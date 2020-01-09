Rougarou the rescue dog joins the CPSO K-9 Unit

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is giving a dog a second chance on life. Rougarou is a one-year-old black Labrador retriever who has been training with the Sheriff’s office since October. Rougarou is the first shelter dog to join Caddo’s K-9 Unit.

A very good boy: Rougarou the rescued lab has joined the CPSO K9 unit (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Rougarou will be joining his partner Senior Deputy Maggie Boykin in the field soon. The K9 team is seen here with Caddo Parish Steve Prator. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Rougarou will be joining his partner Senior Deputy Maggie Boykin in the field soon. The Labrador retriever came from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Humane Society received the dog from Cara’s House animal shelter in Ascension Parish in September.

“I feel honored to be able to give this dog a second chance. We are going to train hard and we are going to be the best that we can be,” said Senior Deputy Maggie Boykin.

Deputy Leroy Azlin traveled to the Humane Society to try dogs out for the position. Azlin told us Rougarou was the first dog he tested. Over the last seven weeks, Azlin has worked with Rougarou to get him up to speed on the certain challenges he will be tackling out in the field. During the training experience, Azlin and the CPSO reached out to Shreveport’s All Dogs Unleashed for some assistance.

“We built up confidence in being able to jump on objects like desks or into cars,” said All Dogs Unleashed trainer Troy Phillips.

Sheriff Steve Prator and others at CPSO developed the idea to find a rescue dog to grow the K-9 unit and save the community money. Currently, CPSO has four K-9s. The K-9s are European imports purchased from U.S. K-9 vendors and ranged in price between $ 10,000 to $15,000. The K9s are dual-purpose dogs trained in narcotics and patrol work.

Prator adds he is excited to see Rougarou in the field and hopes to have more shelter dogs join the team in the future.