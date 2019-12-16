Police search for missing Texas mother and her newborn girl

Police in Austin are searching for a mother and her infant who went missing four days ago, CBS DFW reports. Police say Heidi Broussard, 33, was dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School Thursday morning with her 2-week-old child, Margot Carey. Detectives believe Broussard and Carey went back to their apartment afterward.

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey – Photos – https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

Carey’s father, Shane Carey, said when he came home to the apartment around 2 p.m. that same day, nothing seemed out of place.

“Her car… everything’s at the house. The baby stuff… everything,” he said. “Nothing’s gone except her and the baby.”

A missing persons report has been filed for both Broussard and Carey.

The Austin Police Department also tweeted a photo of Broussard from Thursday morning at Cowan Elementary School. “The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen,” police said.

Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately. https://t.co/bvpNxAqX7i pic.twitter.com/KS0aMJSbAg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 6:51 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.