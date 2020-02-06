Police: Lake Providence man wanted on murder charges arrested in Monroe drug sting

MONROE, La. — A man wanted in Madison Parish in connection to a nightclub shooting that killed one person and injured six others has been arrested in a drug sting in Monroe.

Jory Williams (OPSO)

Johnson Combs (OPSO)

Isaanekkia Minniefield (OPSO)

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Police and Metro Narcotics agents arrested 28-year-old Jory Williams, Jr. on active warrants. Police took Williams back to his home in the 1300 block of Breard Street to execute a search warrant.

When police arrived, 19-year-old Johnson Combs was seen jumping out of a window and running from the home. Combs was caught shortly after in the 1600 block of Pine Street. A warrant check showed that Combs is wanted in Madison Parish on one charge of Second Degree Murder and six charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

When officers searched the Breard Street home, they found the following:

2.53 pounds of Xanax

1.29 pounds of Ecstasy

2.93 pounds of Marijuana

102.1 grams of Cocaine

247.6 grams of Methamphetamine

28.2 grams of Synthetic Marijuana

Numerous digital scales

Glock 9mm pistol

Glock .40 Caliber pistol

$9,729.00 of US Currency

Both Combs and Williams were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Shortly after their arrest, Troopers who were still conducting surveillance on the Breard Street home witnessed a black BMW SUV pull into the driveway. The vehicle was registered to Williams but was being driven by 25-year-old Isaanekkia Minniefield. Reports say that Minniefield was also arrested and taken to OCC for booking.

Williams bond is set at $238,750 and his charges include the following:

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Ecstasy)

Possession of CDS II with Intent (Cocaine)

Possession of CDS II with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Possession of CDS IV with Intent (Xanax)

Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Accessories after the Fact (Harboring a Fugitive)

Combs full bond has not been set as of yet and his charges include the following:

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Ecstasy)

Possession of CDS II with Intent (Cocaine)

Possession of CDS II with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Possession of CDS IV with Intent (Xanax)

Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS (2 counts)

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

Minniefield’s full bond has not been set as of yet and her charges include the following: