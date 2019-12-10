Oregon man arrested for drug possession in St. Mary Parish

Assumption Parish authorities report that after pulling an Oregon man over for a traffic violation, they found him in possession of illegal drugs and arrested him on felony drug charges.

Members of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, I.C.E. Unit, K-9 Division and uniformed patrol officers were working special operations on Monday, December 9 when they saw 32-year-old Matthew Joseph Fleming commit a traffic violation.

After pulling Fleming over and speaking with him, police say they noted ‘several markers of suspicious activity.’

This prompted officers to utilize a K-9 for an open-air sniff of Fleming’s vehicle.

During this procedure, the dog alerted law enforcement to an area within the vehicle that might contain drugs.

Upon searching the area, officers discovered a significant amount of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana derivatives.

Fleming was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fleming has since been released on a $25,000 surety bond.