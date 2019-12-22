One man hit multiple times in MLK Drive shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 28-year-old male was struck multiple times after gunfire broke out at the Beau Soleil Apartments on Martin Luther King Dr. in Lafayette this morning.

Cpl Bridgette Dugas of the Lafayette Police Department confirmed officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 a.m. today (Dec. 22). There, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition this morning.

The victim, however, did not provide any information regarding suspects. No other suspect information is available and no arrests have been made at this time.