Officials searching for missing Lafourche Parish teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Anyeli Lopez of Galliano.

She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white tank top at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, when she left her home.

Officials say Lopez entered a white pickup truck with other individuals, and the truck initially headed southbound on LA Highway 3235.

She is 5’0″ tall, 110 pounds, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.