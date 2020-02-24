Officials: Disabled man, four dogs die in Ville Platte house fire

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) say a house fire in Ville Platte claimed the life of a disabled man and his four dogs.

According to SFM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3100 block of Hwy 167 on Feb. 21. Officials say firefighters discovered the body of a man near the back door of the home, along with the remains of four dogs.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 58-year-old homeowner, who was disabled.

Investigators say they’ve determined the fire started in the living room area, but an exact cause is still under investigation.