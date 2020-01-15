Officials: Church Point man arrested for hitting girlfriend with a car

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– 51-year-old Zeno Davis turned himself in to Church Point Police after a warrant was issued for his arrest for aggravated battery with a vehicle.

Officials say on Januaray 4th, Davis had gotten in an argument with his girlfriend at home and when he tried to leave in his vehicle, she followed him outside.

According to authorities, the couple continued arguing while Davis was in his vehicle. They say Davis threatened to hit his girlfriend’s car with his own– that’s when the girlfriend stood between the vehicles.

Police say Davis then drove the car forward, hitting the woman. She had to go to the hospital for a hyper-extended knee.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Davis turned himself in on Tuesday.