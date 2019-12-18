News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 18, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The impeachment process finally moves from Committees to the Full House floor today. The rules for the house impeachment debate and vote are now set.

Police in New York say the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx was a hoax. They say she knew at least one of the people involved in her alleged kidnapping.

A two-day undercover sex trafficking investigation led to 11 arrests in north Louisiana. The arrests were made last week in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Residents in Vernon Parish are starting the clean up process from Monday’s tornado. News 10’s Sylvia Masters spoke with one family who survived it by hiding inside a closet in their home.

Homes, schools and churches were destroyed by tornadoes Monday in Rapides Parish. Dozens of people were left to salvage any belongings they could from debris in what remained of their homes. There were no deaths reported from the tornadoes in Rapides Parish.

The combined Lafayette City-Parish Council had it’s last meeting Monday. They discussed the possibility of millions in mismanaged payments between Lafayette Utility Systems and LUS Fiber. They also created five new tax districts and a five percent pay raise for city court employees

There are new safety procedures and equipment coming to Louisiana to help roadside construction workers while in the field.

The Dreams Foundation is employing many people with unique needs inside their meat pie factory. Their pies are sold in area stores, jails, hospitals, nursing homes and currently at Acadian Village.

It’s a frosty morning across Acadiana with temperatures in the 30s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50s.