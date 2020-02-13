New UL Lafayette product line pays tribute to late Coach Robichaux

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A new line of limited-edition merchandise honors a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns icon.

The 36 Collection: Coach Robichaux Legacy Line includes men’s and women’s apparel, hats and other items. Each product features a commemorative logo that combines the No. 36 and the signature of longtime University of Louisiana at Lafayette head baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

Robichaux, one of the most successful coaches in the history of Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics, died July 3, 2019. He secured more than 900 wins in his quarter-century career at UL Lafayette, the most of any coach in the baseball program’s history.

Robichaux’s uniform number was 36 throughout his tenure, noted Leslie Saloom, UL Lafayette’s associate director of trademark licensing.

“Following Coach Robichaux’s death, 36 emerged as a symbol of his contributions to the University, to the athletics program and to the community beyond campus. It was only natural then for the collection to carry this number as an immediately recognizable tribute to him and his legacy,” Saloom said.

The product line is a collaboration between the University and the Robichaux family.

“Our family is honored and blessed to partner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to further the legacy of Tony Robichaux, husband, father and community mentor,” said Justin Robichaux, the coach’s son and a former Ragin’ Cajuns baseball player.

He continued: “Though we continue to mourn, we find comfort in knowing that the values and convictions he instilled in everyone he touched remain rooted in the Ragin’ Cajuns community that he loved and that loved him in return.”

The 36 Collection will be available throughout baseball season. Initial items include apparel, hats, wooden baseball bats and rubber bracelets. The bracelets feature “Robe-isms,” motivational phrases the coach weaved throughout his pep talks and public speaking appearances.

Other merchandise will be added as the season progresses, Saloom said. The Robichaux family will receive a portion of proceeds.

The 36 Collection debuts Friday in conjunction with the home opener of the 2020 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball season. Events at the game and throughout the weekend will commemorate Robichaux. A statue of the late coach will be unveiled Saturday during an invitation-only event at Russo Park.

The collection will be available starting Friday exclusively at The Ragin’ Cajuns Store locations at Russo Park and Blackham Coliseum. Merchandise will be available online next week.