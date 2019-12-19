New Iberia woman accused of stealing from non-profit arrested

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say 38-year-old Devatrice Hall was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing from a local non-profit organization.

They say earlier in the month, investigators were notified of a theft at the organization.

According to officials, through their investigation, they learned that Hall, who at the time was employed with the organization, was stealing funds from the cash deposits.

During an audit of the financial records, investigators say they found that Hall stole about $75,000 during a time span of two years.

They say the audit revealed she was falsifying the financial records in an attempt to cover up the theft.

Hall is being charged for Theft (over $25,000.00) and Computer Fraud.