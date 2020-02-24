Monroe man arrested, accused of kidnapping and raping a juvenile

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of raping a juvenile in October of 2019.

According to arrest reports, the investigation started on October 12, 2019, after a then 15-year-old girl told police she had been raped. The victim told police that she ran away from a group home the day before and after walking for a while, she was approached by an unknown male.

The victim stated that when the man asked if she had a boyfriend, she told him that she did and kept walking. That’s when the man grabbed her and pulled her inside a nearby home, reports say. The victim states that the man forced her down on the floor and raped her.

The victim stated that the man would not let her leave afterward and that he fell asleep laying on top of her until he forced her out of the home the next morning.

A rape kit was taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab where it returned a positive hit for 34-year-old Louis Winn of Monroe.

The victim later picked Winn out of a photo line up, and upon seeing a larger picture, stated that he was the suspect without a doubt.

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Winn.

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Monroe Police Officers arrested Winn in the 1200 block of Ben Franklin Drive on the felony warrant. During his arrest, officers found a .380 ACP handgun on Winn and he stated that it was his. Winn is a convicted felon with multiple convictions on drug charges.

Winn was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Second Degree Kidnapping

First Degree Rape

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Winn is currently being held on a $410,000 bond.