Man shot in Ville Platte, three persons of interest wanted

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — One man was shot in the abdomen, according to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau, and three persons of interest are wanted for questioning.

Hezekiah Washowski Obrien Thomas was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital for surgery after the shooting, which occurred after a disturbance at Teet’s Food Store in the 2200 Block of W. Main St.

Suspects in the shooting are said to have fled in a dark grey-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows. The car headed north on U.S. 167. It is believed to be either a Nissan Altima or Maxima, according to video surveillance footage.

Lionell Herbert Ardoin, 33; Roderic Darone Thomas, 28; and Jennifer Ann Fontenot, 24, are all wanted for questioning. No charges have been filed, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161 or evangelineparishsheriff.org. All callers will remain anonymous.

