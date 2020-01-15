LSU’s Delpit, Queen, Cushenberry, Jefferson all entering NFL Draft

UPDATE:
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes it official, declaring for the NFL draft.
ORIGINAL:
Two of LSU’s standout defensive players have announced their decisions to enter the NFL draft, along with offensive center Llyod Cushenberry and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Junior safety Grant Delpit released a statement on Twitter, thanking Tiger Nation, coaches, teammates and family.
Teammate Patrick Queen, a junior linebacker from Livonia, also announced his decision to leave school early via Twitter.
Meanwhile, junior center Lloyd Cushenberry also made it known on social media that he too was declaring for the NFL draft.
