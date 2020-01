The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Terrick Chavis.

Officials say he is wanted on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder as well as multiple other felony charges.

If you know Chavis’ whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.