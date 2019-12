LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 46-year-old man is facing multiple charges including two counts of hates crimes.

Robby Guilbeau was arrested on Dec. 24, 2019, and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a firearm (two counts)

Hates crimes (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

His bond is set at $35,000.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details surrounding Guilbeau’s arrest. This is a developing story.