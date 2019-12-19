LCG transition team says learning curve inevitable for incoming Lafayette City-Parish Council members

The LCG committee tasked with helping to transition the newly elected Lafayette City and Parish council held its final meeting Wednesday after meeting since August.

LCG Charter Transition Committee members continued to lock-in on tough issues the incoming council could face.

The committee is required to put together a memo of its findings and recommendations for the new council.

“I have confidence in them. They were elected by the people to do a job and I think they’ll do a good job at it,” member Nic Walts said.

Meeting since August, the committee has worked to cover as much ground as possible before the council is sworn-in next month.

“The biggest question they’re going to have is the allocation of everything. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing,” member Mayor Jan Scott-Richard added.

Remember, the new council may be familiar with LCG but with a new mayor-president, those familiar surroundings may easily change.

“Change is change. I think you just got to take it in stride.” Mayor Richard noted.

“There’s always a new learning curve as new members come into office especially when you’re coming into office under a new charter,” Walts explained.