Last-minute shopping on ‘Super Saturday’

With just a few days before Christmas, local stores are preparing for those last-minute shoppers.

Monique Fremin, owner of ‘Morgan Claire’ boutique, says, “We open, our regular hours are 10-6, but we open at 9 am, 7 days a week through the holidays.”

Christmas is days away.

Soon everyone will be opening gifts from under the tree.

Some people have already shopped and are ready for the big day.

Shopper Madison Sonnier explains, “I’ve bought way too much stuff. I bought for my family and friends so like 13 people but I got it all done like two weeks ago.”

But there are some still looking for that perfect gift this holiday season.

Monique Fremin tells News Ten she has seen an increase in customers these last few days since Black Friday.

“I think a lot of people wait until the last minute. Black Friday was super busy for us but we noticed the last week or two picked up in the area; lots of traffic for sure,” Fremin adds.

Fremin explains why shopping local at smaller buisnesses is important this holiday season.

Fremin explains “One is to keep the money in the community shopping local, but two, the personal shopping experience. We love our customers and we love everyone in the community and it’s really a personal and closeup shopping experience. You don’t get at your big box stores.”