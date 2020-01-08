Lafayette City and Parish councils select leadership

At its first meetings, the Lafayette City and Parish Councils selected its new leaders.

City Councilman Pat Lewis, who represents District 1, will serve as the Chairperson for the Lafayette City Council.

Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin, who represents District 2, will serve as the Chairperson for the Lafayette Parish Council.

Both council members were supported unanimously during a vote count during their respective meetings which are held for the parish at 5:00 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. for the city council.

The meetings will take place twice monthly in the Lafayette Councils Auditorium.