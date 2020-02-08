Kaplan man arrested for meth eats baggie of drugs while running from police

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — A Kaplan man swallowed a baggie of crystal meth while running from patrol officers Friday afternoon (Feb. 7).

John Cormier was seen by officers on patrol when he began running stop signs in an attempt to get away on N. Deshotel Ave. At the corner of W. Eighth St., officers saw Cormier take a baggie of what was later found to be crystal meth and began “chewing and eventually swallowed,” according to Kaplan Police’s Facebook page.

After being taken into custody, Cormier “resisted violently” with three officers. He was taken to a local hospital but refused medical aid. It was unclear how much of the drug Cormier swallowed.

He was eventually booked on two counts of running a stop sign, one count of possession of crystal meth, one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of resisting an officer with force. Cormier also had outstanding warrants for his arrest by Kaplan Police.