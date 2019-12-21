Jeanerette residents under boil order until further notice

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials in Jeanerette are urging residents to observe a boil order for all tap water until further notice.

In a press release, officials explained that the town has experienced a loss of pressure system-wide. The pressure loss means that the microbiological quality of the town’s water is questionable.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: